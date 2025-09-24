WAODS to perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.

Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (WAODS) has revealed its latest production, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR, taking place at the Talbot Theatre, Sir John Talbot’s School, on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th October.

The Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society cast of Beauty & The Beast JR

The show includes talented students from local schools Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch and The Grove School, Market Drayton. This production introduces several new members to our society, with some making their stage debut.

Jason Wainwright, Director, said: “Bringing back Junior productions after more than two decades is a real milestone for WAODS. It has been incredible to watch these young people grow in confidence during rehearsals, and to see the joy and talent they bring to the stage.

Lee Halliwell-Williams, Director added: “I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and dedication, and I know audiences will be amazed at what they achieve. These young performers are the future of the society, and this is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey ahead.”

This production would not be possible without WAODS’ wonderful team of volunteers, the support of parents, the generosity of local sponsors, and most importantly the audiences who come along to enjoy the magic of live theatre.

Based on the original Broadway production, which ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award–winning animated film, Beauty and the Beast JR. is a heartwarming tale of transformation and acceptance. Featuring beloved songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice including classics such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” this enchanting story follows Belle, a spirited young woman, and the Beast, a prince trapped under an enchantress’s spell. Time is running out: unless the Beast can learn to love and be loved, he and his household will remain cursed forever.

With a running time of just one hour, the show is perfectly suited to families and younger audiences. Performances will take place at the following times:

Saturday 4th October – 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday 5th October – 11:00am & 2:00pm

Tickets are just £10 and available now via Ticket Source, The Town Council Hub and on the door.