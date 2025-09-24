Listen Live
Shifnal to be lit up by lantern parade

Entertainment
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Youngsters in a Shropshire town are invited to help light up their streets by taking part in a lantern parade later this autumn.

The lantern parade last year
The two-day event is being organised to keep children busy during their half term holiday.

Shifnal Town Council, Love Shifnal, St Andrew’s Church and Shifnal Scouts have collaborated to put on the activity.

Shifnal Scouts will lead a lantern making workshop on Wednesday October 29 from 10:30am until 12:30pm at St Andrew’s Church. Children must be aged over seven and accompanied.

The following day, Thursday 30 October, the youngsters are invited to return to St Andrews for hot dogs from 4pm, followed by a session with professional storyteller Jake Evans in the church, taking the themes of light triumphing over dark and the ancient celebration of All Hallows.

The lantern procession, for which children need to be accompanied by a parent or carer, will then start from the church at 5.30pm and proceed to the town centre.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said she hoped the event would provide some special half-term fun for local children.

“This is a great example of how the town council is working with the church and young people in the town and we are looking forward to seeing a magical lantern parade light up our streets on the Friday evening, as well as listening to the amazing stories from Jake Evans.

“The event is £5 per child to include lantern and hotdog, with additional hot dogs £2 each, and places are limited. Tickets must be booked and paid for in advance” she commented.

Tickets are available by texting 07846 131098 or at Presence gift shop in Shifnal.

