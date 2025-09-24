Oswestry Christmas Parade set to return

The spirit of Christmas is set to make a triumphant return to Oswestry this winter as organisers announce the return of the town’s much-loved Christmas Parade.

Oswestry Christmas Parade will be back in 2025. Photo: Grum

Following a disappointing cancellation last year, the festive spectacle is scheduled to light up the town on Saturday, 6th December 2025.

Last year’s parade, a highlight of the local calendar, was called off at the last minute due to a severe weather warning that proved to be spot on. Organisers, though disheartened, prioritised public safety, a decision that was widely supported at the time. This year, however, Borderland Rotary Club is hoping for clearer skies and a smooth-sailing event.

Jonathan Jones, who coordinates the parade for the club, acknowledged the early planning, stating, “I know it’s really early to talk about Christmas, but we all have to plan. We need to know who wants to take part, and help them get ready for the big day.”

The parade is a cornerstone of Oswestry’s festive season, known for its ability to spread yuletide cheer and bring smiles to thousands of faces. But it’s not just about the festive floats and colourful costumes; the event has a proud history of raising thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Mr Jones also took a moment to thank the community for its continued support. “Last year, many of the shops generously donated money before the event to help with the setup so we will use that money to help with this year’s parade. I am always amazed at how generous the people and businesses are. Thank you all,” he said.

The Borderland Rotary Club is now calling on local businesses, community groups, and individuals to get involved. If you would like to participate in the parade or require more information, you can contact Jonathan Jones directly at jonathanmjones5@gmail.com or visit the Borderland Rotary Club website at borderlandrotary.org.