Exhibition celebrates Shrewsbury’s former Sentinel Waggon Works

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust is hosting a special two-day exhibition to commemorate the 110th anniversary of Sentinel Waggon Works, a renowned engineering firm once located in the town.

A photo of Sentinel Headquarters taken in 1929

The event, which takes place at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th October, from 10 am to 3 pm, aims to celebrate the history of the famous Whitchurch Road factory.

Remembering a Global Manufacturer

The exhibition will feature a wide range of artefacts and photos highlighting the factory’s busiest days. During its operational years, the works were later owned by the prestigious manufacturer Rolls-Royce. The event is being supported by members of the Sentinel Drivers Club, who will also have their own displays.

Former Sentinel workers, local historians, and enthusiasts are all invited to attend and share their memories. Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust volunteers hope to record these stories with the long-term goal of creating a permanent museum display in Shrewsbury.

Preserving a Key Part of Shropshire’s History

David Morris, an SRHT trustee and local transport enthusiast, emphasised the importance of the exhibition. “It’s only a relatively short time since engineering work disappeared from this site, but it’s becoming worryingly clear that memories are already being lost,” he said. “It was once one of the biggest employers in the town, and its products were acknowledged as being the very best in the world. We feel that the time has now come to start collecting photos and memories before they are lost, especially for future generations.”

The Sentinel works manufactured not only locomotives but also tanks, buses, and lorries that were exported globally, making it a pivotal part of Shropshire’s industrial heritage. Bob Budden, President of the Sentinel Drivers Club, a man who once drove a Sentinel prototype locomotive on the Abbey Station test track, will be in attendance.

Anyone with items or photographs they would like to loan for the exhibition is encouraged to contact the organisers: David Morris on 07773 537564 or via email at djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk, or Michael Llewellyn on 07913 684531 or michael.llewellyn1@btinternet.com.