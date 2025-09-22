Listen Live
Shropshire
Monday, September 22, 2025
Acclaimed craft fair set for return to Much Wenlock

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A highly acclaimed craft show is to be staged in the Shropshire town of Much Wenlock this autumn.

Glass artist Jane Murphy and ceramicist Caroline Bennett who will be exhibiting at the show
Glass artist Jane Murphy and ceramicist Caroline Bennett who will be exhibiting at the show

The Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft’s popular ‘Showing Off’ event is returning to Much Wenlock’s Priory Hall on Saturday October 18 and Sunday October 19.

From furniture to jewellery, glassware, ceramics and textiles – exceptional items, handmade by designer-makers from across the county, will be on display and available for sale during the weekend.

“The Priory Hall is starting to feel like home now and we’re thrilled to return for our third show,” says Chair of the Guild, Caroline Bennett.

“Showing Off – our annual designer craft show in Shropshire for many years – has found engaged audiences and a warm welcome in Much Wenlock.

“We hope the crowds will come again to support us, enjoy some of the best and most beautiful works our county has to offer and perhaps do some early Christmas shopping!

“Join us for a day that celebrates all that’s beautiful and handcrafted in our region,” Caroline commented.

The show opens at 10am and runs through to 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Priory Hall is on the Bull Ring and all visitors are welcome, with entry being free.

All of the designer makers exhibiting at Showing Off are from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft and more information about their work can be found at shropshireguild.co.uk.

Glass artist Jane Murphy and ceramicist Caroline Bennett who will be exhibiting at the show
Glass artist Jane Murphy and ceramicist Caroline Bennett who will be exhibiting at the show
