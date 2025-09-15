Synth-pop legends The Human League announced as first Live at Ludlow Castle headliner for 2026

The first headliner for next year’s highly anticipated concert series, which takes place within the historic grounds of Ludlow Castle, has been announced.

The Human League

New wave pioneers The Human League will play Ludlow Castle on Saturday 18th July as the first announced headliner of 2026’s Live at Ludlow Castle concert series, which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars set within the historic grounds of the beloved Shropshire landmark.

Synonymous with English electronic music since forming in 1977, The Human League released their third album Dare! in 1981 to international acclaim. Featuring the timeless synth-pop single ‘Don’t You Want Me’, Dare! cemented The Human League as British music icons and, having been championed by the then brand-new television tastemakers MTV, catapulted the band across the Atlantic as one of the leading artists of what is now known as the ‘Second British Invasion’ of the US. A further six hit albums, an innovative remix album, a live album, six EPs, 29 singles and 13 career spanning compilations later, The Human League have sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Joining The Human League at Ludlow Castle on July 18th will be very special guests and fellow new wave luminaries Marc Almond of Soft Cell, Blancmange and Altered Images.

Now in its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has seen unforgettable, sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more for thousands of fans year on year. As well as special performances from rock icons and pop superstars, last year’s Live at Ludlow also featured the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival with headline sets from stand up heroes Katherine Ryan and Russell Howard.

Next year’s concerts will mark the third year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s own management team. Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound have worked with Ludlow Castle since 2023 on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 6,000 capacity events and the partnership is fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music, comedy and more.

Andy Smith – Head of Live, Futuresound Group said:

“We are delighted to be returning to Ludlow Castle next summer; this year was our biggest to date with incredible shows and our debut comedy festival that just wouldn’t have been possible without a great, long-standing relationship with the town. It really is a privilege to be coming back to the castle and we can’t wait to reveal what else we have planned for 2026.”

Gemma England – General Manager, Ludlow Castle said:

“We’re thrilled to be making the first artist announcement for Live at Ludlow Castle 2026 and over the moon that The Human League will be playing right here in this very special venue! Working alongside Futuresound to deliver these amazing events in Ludlow each year is always a pleasure and next summer’s line up is looking incredible.”

Ludlow postcode pre-sale tickets open at 10am on Wednesday 17th September with general ticket sales opening at 10am on Friday 19th.