Theatre Severn announces star-studded cast for Dick Whittington and His Cat pantomime

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat were unveiled this week, as the venue prepares to bring dazzling dancing, toe-tapping tunes and plenty of laughs to Shropshire this Christmas.

The cast of Dick Whittington and His Cat at Theatre Severn. Photo: Victoria La Bouchardiere

The theatre revealed that almost 70% of tickets for Dick Whittington and His Cat have been snapped up already, two months before the show opens on Friday, 28 November.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011. Brad Fitt, Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame returns to direct the show and star in his 14th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Dame Dolly.

Comedy favourite Tommy J Rollason (ITV Britain’s Got Talent) returns for his fourth year in Shrewsbury in the role of Billy. They will be joined by BAFTA and Olivier winner Tim Whitnall in the role of King Rat, Ollie Wray (Les Misérables, West End) as Dick Whittington, Cara Dudgeon as Fairy Bowbells and Lottie Stone as Alice Fitzwarren.

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said “Following a truly record-breaking season last year with Sleeping Beauty, we can’t wait to share another magical pantomime season with our audiences again. Working with the hilariously brilliant Brad Fitt and the hugely talented team at Evolution for a 14th year, promises to be more exciting and joyful than ever! Over 27,000 tickets have been snapped up already, for what promises to be our most spectacular pantomime yet! Early booking is strongly recommended..

Cllr Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and portfolio holder for communities, said: “People love a good pantomime and panto season at our theatre is always a huge success year after year. Shropshire is home to the father of English Pantomime, so our traditions go back a long way, and have been enjoyed by many generations.

“Our partnership with Evolution goes from strength to strength, and Theatre Severn is a tremendous venue which we are proud to operate and share with our audiences. With 70 per cent of tickets already sold, it’s a tribute to the professionalism of everyone involved that this year is poised for another great run. I look forward to seeing a successful season with Dick Whittington and his cat.”

Dick Whittington and his Cat opens at Theatre Severn on Friday 28 November 2025 and runs until Sunday 4 January 2026.

