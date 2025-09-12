Market Drayton set for a spicy extravaganza with 9th annual Ginger & Spice Festival

Market Drayton is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the 9th annual Ginger & Spice Festival on Saturday, 27th September 2025.

The James Du Pavey Food Theatre will be free of charge to attend and located under the 19th century stone portico Buttercross on Cheshire Street

This multi-award-winning event, celebrating the town’s rich culinary heritage and historic connection to gingerbread, promises a weekend packed with flavour, fun, and community spirit.

Festival Director Julia Roberts expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re really excited as we build up to this year’s 9th annual Ginger & Spice Festival! This year promises even more for families, with a fantastic programme of free children’s activities and workshops, plus—for the very first time—live music in the Clive & Coffyne courtyard, where visitors can sit back, relax, and enjoy their street food in a festive atmosphere.”

A Feast for the Senses: What’s On

The festival kicks off on Thursday, 25th September, with a ticketed “Taste of Autumn and Spice” event at Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens, offering a guided tour and a seasonal tasting course. Later that day, the “Afternoon Tea with a hint of Spice” will provide a free networking opportunity for local charities at St Mary’s Parish Rooms.

The main event on Saturday, 27th September, begins at 9:30 am with a grand opening by Town Crier Geoff Russell and Town Mayor Councillor Tim Manton. His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, will also be in attendance to officially open the James Du Pavey Food Theatre at 9.45 am.

Spicy Street Market and Culinary Delights

Cheshire Street will transform into a vibrant Spicy Artisan Street Market from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, featuring over 70 local producers. New this year is the Clive & Coffyne Pub Courtyard, a dedicated space for festival-goers to relax, enjoy their street food, and soak up the atmosphere with live music.

The James Du Pavey Food Theatre, located under the iconic Buttercross, will host a line-up of talented local chefs. The line-up includes Sara Guidi, Michel Nijsten, Stephen Hill, Dan Smith and local Market Drayton butchers – Scott Shepley of Shepley’s Butchers.

They’ll be demonstrating how to create mouth-watering, spice-based dishes using locally sourced ingredients. The show will be hosted by Ryan Kennedy from Shropshire Live, and will feature a “ready, steady, cook” style challenge.

Family Fun and Cultural Highlights

Families are in for a treat with the Original Biscuit Bakers Crafting Court, offering free activities like gingerbread decorating, face painting, and a sunflower activity with Market Drayton Library. A new town walking parade will take place at 3.30 pm, featuring the vibrant Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band and other street performers.

The Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Town Trail offers a self-guided quiz and a contest to find the “Best Dressed Gingerbread Character” in local shop windows. It’s a fantastic way to explore the town’s historical landmarks while having fun.

Music, Markets, and More

Throughout the day, the Shropshire Live Music Hub on Cheshire Street will showcase a variety of local talent, including choirs and artists. Street performers will also be entertaining crowds all day long.

The much-anticipated Floating Market will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm on the Shropshire Union Canal. Organised by The Roving Canal Traders, it’s a unique opportunity to browse a selection of goods from traders on their canal boats.

The festival’s festivities will be capped off with a ticketed performance by the UK’s top Spice Girls tribute band, Wannabe, at the Festival Drayton Centre at 7 pm on Saturday evening.

Councillor Tim Manton, the Mayor of Market Drayton, praised the event, stating, “The Ginger & Spice Festival is a highlight on the Market Drayton Events calendar. It not only brings culinary heritage, but it explores the town’s history and engages not only the community of Market Drayton but those further afield too.”

For full details, see gingerandspicefest.co.uk.