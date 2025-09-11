Listen Live
Bomere Heath Fete and Fun Day returns this Saturday

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The annual Bomere Heath Fete and Fun Day is set to make its highly anticipated return this Saturday, 13th September, promising a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment and community spirit.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm, will be officially opened by the Mayor of Shrewsbury. Following the fete, a Family Disco will be held in the Village Hall from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm, with the festivities continuing into the evening at The Red Lion Inn.

Shrewsbury Road will be closed between Windsor Lane and Chapel Close to host a bustling street market. Visitors can browse a variety of charity, craft, and produce stalls, while enjoying a host of activities and attractions.

This year’s fete will feature a wide range of competitions, including The Great Bomere Bake Off, a Photography Competition, a Fruit, Veg & Flower Competition, and a Dog Show. The village will also be filled with live entertainment, with performances from a magician, The Animal Family, Owls R Us, and singer Lily Poston and the Inspire Dance Troupe.

For the younger members of the community, there will be plenty of family fun, including face painting, bouncy castles, a treasure hunt, and circus skills activities. A raffle with fantastic prizes will also be held.

Attendees won’t go hungry, with delicious food and drink available from the Coffee Shop, Bomere Fish Bar, and other local vendors. Parking will be available at Bomere Heath Cricket Club, a short walk from the event.

The Bomere Heath Fete and Fun Day is supported by Bomere Heath & District Parish Council and local sponsors, including Pawfect Partners, The Red Lion Inn, Cameron Homes, Leaton Forest, and R Hill Homes.

The organisers hope the fete will bring the whole community together for a memorable day of celebration.

