Telford Theatre unveils star-studded 2025 pantomime cast

Telford Theatre has announced the cast for its highly anticipated 2025 pantomime, with a line-up of well-known faces set to bring the classic tale of Cinderella to life.

Well known faces are set to bring the classic tale of Cinderella to life. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The show will run from Tuesday, 16th December 2025, to Friday, 2nd January 2026, at the Telford International Centre.

Britain’s Got Talent star Lucy Kay will take on the title role of Cinderella, and joining her will be Coronation Street’s Alex Bain as Prince Charming’s best friend, Dandini. Pantomime favourite Ian Smith is also returning to delight audiences once again as the enchanting Fairy Godmother. He’ll be joined by his comedy sidekick, Carl Dutfield, who will play the lovable Buttons.

The villainous Ugly Sisters will be played by returning cast member Shelley Anne Rivers and newcomer Orla Ridpath, promising plenty of mischief and mayhem.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, shared her excitement about the upcoming production. “We are always so excited to be launching the Telford Theatre Pantomime,” she said. “We’ll be returning to the Telford International Centre and will be in a bigger hall with a higher stage this year, and we can’t wait! The pantomime is such a special tradition at Christmas, and we are proud to be bringing another fantastic show where friends and family can get together and join in the fun.”

The production, presented by Shone Productions, promises a magical experience for all ages, with dazzling dance routines, sparkling costumes, and stunning scenery. The show will also feature plenty of laughs as it follows Cinderella’s journey to the royal ball, where she hopes to meet her Prince Charming.

With the help of her Fairy Godmother, a little fairy dust, and a lost glass slipper, audiences are invited to see if Cinderella’s wish will come true and if she will finally live happily ever after.

Cinderella will be performed at the Telford International Centre and will include relaxed and signed performances, ensuring the show is accessible for everyone. Tickets are now on sale via the Telford Theatre online Box Office.