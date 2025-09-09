Scarecrow competition coming to Shifnal later this month

Shifnal is preparing for its first scarecrow competition later this month – as part of a community celebration.

Dan Harper and Denise Reynolds of Shifnal Town Council promoting the new scarecrow festival

Shifnal Town Council recently unveiled the initiative – the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival – which will run from Monday September 22 to Sunday October 5.

“We have already had around 30 entries for this new event and we are now urging more people to take part,” said Dan Harper of the Town Council.

“We are inviting residents, families, schools and local businesses to get involved in a fun and vibrant showcase of community spirit.

“Scarecrows will appear across the town for everyone to enjoy, with free trail maps available in both digital and printed formats. Everyone is encouraged to follow the trail and vote for their favourite scarecrow.”

There will also be a Harvest Fair on Saturday September 27 at St Andrew’s Churchyard, featuring live music, local food and craft stalls, traditional games, workshops and an awards ceremony.

Competitions will include home baking, jams and preserves and homegrown vegetables and special categories will highlight creativity from children, youth groups, local businesses and even those with no outdoor space. There will also be a ‘sponge the councillor’ event.

Jenna Humphreys of Love Shifnal commented: “It’s wonderful to see such a fun and inclusive event coming to Shifnal.

“The festival promises to bring the community together and add something really special to the town this autumn.”

Entry forms are available online at shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk and from Shifnal Library and the deadline is September 18.