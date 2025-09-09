Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Scarecrow competition coming to Shifnal later this month

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shifnal is preparing for its first scarecrow competition later this month – as part of a community celebration.

Dan Harper and Denise Reynolds of Shifnal Town Council promoting the new scarecrow festival
Dan Harper and Denise Reynolds of Shifnal Town Council promoting the new scarecrow festival

Shifnal Town Council recently unveiled the initiative – the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival – which will run from Monday September 22 to Sunday October 5.

“We have already had around 30 entries for this new event and we are now urging more people to take part,” said Dan Harper of the Town Council.

- Advertisement -

“We are inviting residents, families, schools and local businesses to get involved in a fun and vibrant showcase of community spirit.

“Scarecrows will appear across the town for everyone to enjoy, with free trail maps available in both digital and printed formats. Everyone is encouraged to follow the trail and vote for their favourite scarecrow.”

There will also be a Harvest Fair on Saturday September 27 at St Andrew’s Churchyard, featuring live music, local food and craft stalls, traditional games, workshops and an awards ceremony.

Competitions will include home baking, jams and preserves and homegrown vegetables and special categories will highlight creativity from children, youth groups, local businesses and even those with no outdoor space. There will also be a ‘sponge the councillor’ event.

Jenna Humphreys of Love Shifnal commented: “It’s wonderful to see such a fun and inclusive event coming to Shifnal.

“The festival promises to bring the community together and add something really special to the town this autumn.”

Entry forms are available online at shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk and from Shifnal Library and the deadline is September 18.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP