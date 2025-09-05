Listen Live
19.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 5, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Arts Alive and Telford Theatre on Tour join forces to bring live performance to local communities

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Arts Alive has announced an exciting new partnership with Telford Theatre on Tour, working together to ensure communities across the borough continue to enjoy high-quality live events while the Telford Theatre undergoes major refurbishment.

Grandad Anansi will be performed at Belmont Hall
Grandad Anansi will be performed at Belmont Hall

As part of this collaboration, a dynamic programme of theatre, music and spoken word will tour to venues across the region, including The Anstice, Belmont Hall, Cosy Hall, and Dawley Town Hall. The partnership brings together Arts Alive’s expertise in rural touring with Telford Theatre’s commitment to cultural provision, ensuring continuity of access to live performance for audiences of all ages.

Hannah Prior, Artistic Director at Arts Alive, commented:

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside Telford Theatre on Tour. It’s a partnership built on shared values – a belief that great live performance should be accessible in every community. We’re particularly excited to bring bold, diverse and joyful work into venues that are at the heart of local life.”

Debbie King Theatre & Programming Manager at Telford Theatre, added:

“Telford Theatre is currently closed for refurbishment, but that hasn’t stopped us. This partnership with Arts Alive enables us to maintain a vibrant cultural offer across the borough, supporting venues and reaching audiences in new ways.”

The partnership launches with performances from the Autumn/Winter 2025 season, with more dates to be announced as the collaboration develops into 2026 and beyond.

Upcoming Shows

Klezmer Foygl Band – Saturday 11th October, 7.30pm, Dawley Town Hall

Grandad Anansi – Sunday 2nd November, 2pm, Belmont Hall (performance contains BSL interpreter)

Done To Death, By Jove – Friday 5th December, 7.30pm, Cosy Hall, Newport

Tickets are available from ticketstelford.com

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP