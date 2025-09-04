Fizz and Fun in The Dingle as Mayor of Shrewsbury hosts charity evening

Get ready for an evening of fizz, canapés, and fantastical performances! Shrewsbury’s Mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner, is inviting the public to a special charity event in The Dingle on Friday, 19 September.

Pictured is Mayor Alex Wagner with representatives from West Mercia Search & Rescue, Shrewsbury Street Pastors and event sponsor Persimmon Homes

The evening promises a unique blend of entertainment and community spirit, all while raising essential funds for the Mayor’s two chosen charities: Shrewsbury Street Pastors and West Mercia Search & Rescue. The event is supported by Persimmon Homes West Midlands.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person, with every penny going directly to these vital organisations that work to keep the community safe and supported.

The highlight of the night will be a live, open-air performance by the talented Shropshire Youth Theatre. The group has been busy with weekly rehearsals, and they are set to present their own special interpretation of the classic Lewis Carroll novel, Alice in Wonderland.

Lisa Morris of Shropshire Youth Theatre said: “Shropshire Youth Theatre are committed to promoting youth arts engagement by supporting local causes. Opportunities like The Mayor’s Charity Event enable us to work in a fantastic non-traditional performance setting, while allowing our members to develop their performance skills.

“We are really excited to be supporting The Mayor’s Charity Fund for a second year and can’t wait to bring our own interpretation of Alice in Wonderland to The Dingle in September.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, added: “I am thrilled to be hosting this event in such a beautiful setting. The young performers have been busy rehearsing in the Quarry, and their energy and talent will bring something very special to the evening. I warmly encourage as many people as possible to join us for what promises to be a memorable night in support of two incredible causes.”

The Fizz & Canapés evening runs from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, 19th September, at The Dingle in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Shrewsbury Town Council website.