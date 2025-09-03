Ludlow Food Festival is back, bringing the heat and a feast of local flavour

This September, the ancient walls of Ludlow Castle are set to sizzle once again as the Ludlow Food Festival returns for a three-day celebration of fire, flavour, and the finest produce the Marches have to offer.

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

From Friday 12 September to Sunday 14 September 2025, the festival promises a jam-packed schedule of live cooking, unique workshops, and a vibrant showcase of artisan producers.

A Star-Studded Culinary Line-up

The 2025 festival, which started back in 1995, is reigniting its flame as the UK’s original and longest-running food festival.

This year’s event boasts three live stages, each offering something different for food lovers. The Outer Bailey Stage will host a stellar line-up of culinary talent, including James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire, renowned for his sustainable micro-seasonal dishes, alongside TV favourites Jeremy Pang and baking star Martha Collison.

Meanwhile, the Castle Garden Stage, sponsored by Netherton Foundry, focuses on food insight and inspiration. Here, you can hear from the Guardian’s food columnist Felicity Cloake and award-winning writer Jimi Famurewa. Also appearing is Adam Alexander, known as The Seed Detective, who will share stories of endangered vegetables and lost flavours.

The Fire Stage is Heating Up

The festival’s most dramatic spectacle will be on the Fire Stage, sponsored by Kadai Firebowls, which is hosting the fiery finals of the British Live Fire Cooking Championships.

Expect smoke, sizzling meats, and bold flavours as top live fire chefs battle it out under the shadow of the castle walls. The ever-popular DJ BBQ (Christian Stevenson) returns to host, introducing some of the best talent in the outdoor cooking scene, including Sam and Shauna from Hang Fire BBQ and Mike Warner of A Passion For Seafood.

Adam Purnell, better known as Shropshire Lad, is one of the festival directors and a champion of live fire cooking. “Live fire cooking is primal, exciting and full of passion – and Ludlow Castle is the perfect stage for it,” he said. Adam will also be giving a masterclass and bringing back his popular Rum Shack and bar.

Beyond the Stages: A Feast for the Senses

With 150 exhibitors and street food vendors, the festival is a paradise for those who appreciate good, seasonal, and sustainable food. The Slow Food Ludlow Marches Garden and Bar is back, along with a schedule of new ‘Slow Food Barrel Talks & Tastings,’ covering everything from cheese and charcuterie to craft beer.

Tish Dockerty, Chair of Slow Food Ludlow Marches, highlighted the festival’s role in promoting local food culture. “The festival is a brilliant platform for producers and a true celebration of the region’s food culture,” she said.

Also returning are the popular Slow Food Feasts led by award-winning chef Steve Guy, known as The Hungry Guy. For those who want to get hands-on, workshops are available, including a Cheese & Wine Masterclass with leading cheese expert Emma Young (@thecheeseexplorer), and a Food Photography Workshop with creative director Danielle Atkin. Early booking for these workshops is highly recommended as spaces are limited.

Friday Night in the Castle

For a truly unique experience, don’t miss Friday Night in the Castle, a separate ticketed event for just £5. This special evening in the Inner Bailey features street food, bars, DJs, and the quarter-finals of the British Live Fire Championships—all under the stars as the castle walls glow in the twilight.

Tickets for the full weekend, Friday night, and all workshops and feasts are now available for purchase. For the full line-up and to book, visit ludlowfoodfestival.co.uk.