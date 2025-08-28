Listen Live
Shropshire
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Wellington set for fan fest fun this Saturday

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new event which will include a superhero trail, vintage board games and an appearance from ‘The Batmobile” will be hosted by Wellington this weekend.

Karolina Madrzak, cafe supervisor at The Orbit; Damian Breeze, Orbit Manager, and Lyndsey Bird from Boardroom Gaming Café
Karolina Madrzak, cafe supervisor at The Orbit; Damian Breeze, Orbit Manager, and Lyndsey Bird from Boardroom Gaming Café

Wellington Fan Fest, on August 30, is the last in the ‘Saturdays in the Square’ programme which has seen an eventful month in Wellington’s Market Square thanks to Wellington Town Council.

“We’re so excited for Wellington’s first Fan Fest,” said Damian Breeze, manager of The Orbit Cinema in the town.

“To have the Tumbler Batmobile here alongside gaming, cosplay and family fun is amazing for Wellington.

“This is a free celebration of everything we’re fans of – it’s a brilliant way to bring people together and we can’t wait to see Market Square full for another fantastic day.”

From superheroes and gaming to cosplay, comics, science fun and more, the town will be buzzing with activities for all ages. Taking place in Market Square and around Wellington from 10am until 4pm, the event promises a full day of family fun, live entertainment and community spirit. Local businesses getting involved are set to make this a truly special event for the town.

The day has been organised by Wellington Orbit, Boardroom Gaming Café and Wellington Town Council, with support from the New College Development Partners: Lovell, Housing Plus Group, Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing company

