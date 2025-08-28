Arts Alive launches new season, bringing live performances to rural communities

Arts Alive has announced the launch of its new Autumn/Winter season, promising an array of live theatre, music, comedy, and family entertainment for communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire, and surrounding areas.

The acclaimed folk singer Heidi Talbot will perform in Wem and Clungunford

With over 36 performances scheduled between October and December, the programme aims to deliver high-quality professional arts to village halls, community centres, and other intimate rural venues.

Season Highlights

The new season boasts an eclectic mix of productions and performers, including:

Heidi Talbot: The acclaimed folk singer will perform in Wem and Clungunford.

Jekyll & Hyde: A new take on the gothic classic, set to visit Alveley and The Edge Arts Centre.

How Reggae Changed the World: A musical celebration of reggae’s cultural impact.

The Great Baldini’s Family Magic Show: A performance designed to entertain all ages.

Medusa: Scratchworks Theatre Company offers a fresh, feminist reimagining of the ancient myth.

Done to Death, By Jove!: A light-hearted comedy that pokes fun at detective fiction tropes.

Penguins: A festive dance show perfect for families in December.

The season also features a diverse line-up of musical acts, including Klezmer Foygl, Jali Bakary Konteh, and Daisy Chapman.

Inspiring Rural Touring

The season kicks off on Thursday, 2 October, with “My Car Plays Tapes” in Whitchurch and “Gobbess” at SpArC Theatre, Bishops Castle. The events will continue until Thursday, 18 December, when the season concludes with “After Supper Ghost Stories” by Gav Cross at Clungunford Village Hall.

Arts Alive’s unique model is designed to make professional arts accessible and affordable in rural areas. By working with dedicated local promoters and venues, the organisation brings a variety of shows directly to the heart of communities, creating unique and intimate experiences for audiences.

Tickets will be available for purchase from Monday, 1 September, via the Arts Alive website or directly through the local venues. For a full schedule and booking information, visit artsalive.co.uk.