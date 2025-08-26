Dust Off Your Lederhosen for Shropshire’s Biggest Party this October

Shropshire’s biggest beer festival is back in the Quarry this October. Aside from the Lederhosen-clad crowd and occasional Oompah, Shropshire Oktoberfest puts a local twist on the Oktoberfest format, celebrating local brewers, cidermakers, producers, street food, and live bands.

The Shropshire Festivals’ event first began in 2017 and since then, attendance figures have doubled. Their huge marquees and tipis are lined with brewers, cidermakers, distillers and producers from across the Midlands and Welsh border, who serve up their quality products directly to customers.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said the number of attendees dressing up for the festival has risen over the years. “From human pickles to walking beer bottles, with plenty of lederhosen and dirndl in between, we’ve seen it all at Oktoberfest! Preparing festival outfits seems to grow in popularity every year, so this year we’ll be crowning the best dressed at the event, so we’d love festivalgoers to really up the ante!”

New to have a stand in 2025 is Bewdley Brewery from the Worcestershire countryside, and Two Farmers, who produce hand-cooked crisps from Herefordshire potatoes.

Beth sets the scene for Shropshire Oktoberfest for anyone who hasn’t been before. “It’s the best night out of the year! From 18 – 80+, everyone is welcome, as long as you let your hair down and have fun! The event is nearly all under the cover of our huge beer tents and tipis, with a huge live music stage, silent disco tent, Lanyon Bowdler Live Lounge, Volvo Cars Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke, and lots of brilliant brewers and producers serving up tasty tipples and treats. There’s plenty of seating with Oktoberfest-style long beer tables on one side, and then the live music stage on the other, with tipis in between. Head outside to our street food village to fill up on tasty tucker, and if you’re looking for an exclusive area with a great view of the stage and posh toilets, you need tickets to the Start Tech VIP Area – but hurry, they usually sell out!”

Friday’s music lineup features Katie Brisbourne & DJ Dan Anderton, Callum & The Pookies, Hot Rox, and SkaBurst. On Saturday, the stage will host Radio Rumours, Midnight Symphony, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, Supersonic – The Sound of Oasis, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Groove Dynamite, Lost the Plot, and Ego Friendly.

Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent and have 5 minutes of fame at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke. There’s live comedy in the Live Lounge on Saturday, and live music throughout the event.

Shropshire Oktoberfest is taking place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry on Friday, October 3rd from 5pm – 10pm and on Saturday, October 4th, from 12pm – 10pm.