Listen Live
14.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Italian glamour returns to Bridgnorth for annual Auto Moto Festival

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The roar of Italian engines is set to return to the historic streets of Bridgnorth as the town prepares to host the popular Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival on Sunday, September 7th.

Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival
Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival

Regarded as a highlight on the Italian vehicle calendar, the festival will once again showcase a stunning collection of cars, motorbikes, and scooters, transforming Bridgnorth into a vibrant display of Italian engineering and style.

“This year, the event is raising funding for both the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Bridgnorth Foodbank,” said organiser David Morris. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to celebrate their shared passions and the quietly assured glamour that has always defined Italian machinery.”

- Advertisement -

Attendees can expect to see an impressive lineup of vehicles, from the high-octane luxury of Ferraris and Lamborghinis to classic models from Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Abarth. The two-wheeled display will feature iconic bikes from Ducati, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi, while Whitburn Street will be dedicated to a showcase of impeccably restored Lambretta and Vespa scooters.

In a nod to the event’s charitable spirit, participants are being asked to bring along donations of food and drink for the local foodbank. Trophies will also be awarded to the most interesting and noteworthy machines on display.

David emphasised that the event is designed to benefit the entire community. “The whole event is aimed at revitalising the High Street and bringing more trade into this incredibly beautiful town,” he added. “Helping to raise money for the Air Ambulance and the foodbank is an added bonus. It’s a free day out for families—so, what’s not to like?”

The festival is entirely free for the public to attend. Enthusiasts wishing to participate can find more information and register their vehicles on the Italian Auto Moto Club’s website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP