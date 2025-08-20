Italian glamour returns to Bridgnorth for annual Auto Moto Festival

The roar of Italian engines is set to return to the historic streets of Bridgnorth as the town prepares to host the popular Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival on Sunday, September 7th.

Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival

Regarded as a highlight on the Italian vehicle calendar, the festival will once again showcase a stunning collection of cars, motorbikes, and scooters, transforming Bridgnorth into a vibrant display of Italian engineering and style.

“This year, the event is raising funding for both the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Bridgnorth Foodbank,” said organiser David Morris. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to celebrate their shared passions and the quietly assured glamour that has always defined Italian machinery.”

- Advertisement -

Attendees can expect to see an impressive lineup of vehicles, from the high-octane luxury of Ferraris and Lamborghinis to classic models from Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Abarth. The two-wheeled display will feature iconic bikes from Ducati, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi, while Whitburn Street will be dedicated to a showcase of impeccably restored Lambretta and Vespa scooters.

In a nod to the event’s charitable spirit, participants are being asked to bring along donations of food and drink for the local foodbank. Trophies will also be awarded to the most interesting and noteworthy machines on display.

David emphasised that the event is designed to benefit the entire community. “The whole event is aimed at revitalising the High Street and bringing more trade into this incredibly beautiful town,” he added. “Helping to raise money for the Air Ambulance and the foodbank is an added bonus. It’s a free day out for families—so, what’s not to like?”

The festival is entirely free for the public to attend. Enthusiasts wishing to participate can find more information and register their vehicles on the Italian Auto Moto Club’s website.