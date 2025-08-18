Listen Live
Countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford Balloon Fiesta takes place in Telford Town Park from Friday, 22 August, to Sunday, 24 August. This popular event always draws crowds from across the country.

The Balloon Fiesta will be taking place in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The event opens on Friday 22 August at 5pm with the Night Glow spectacular for which tickets are required. The evening has a family-fun line up to include Family Science Show, have-a-go activities, crafts, trapeze act, disco and the Night Glow scheduled to start at 9.30pm.

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 will feature free family fun from 12midday to 7pm including the Wings Parachute Team flying into the arena, Kidszone, new Teenage Zone with live music acts, the main stage featuring live music, tethered balloons in the arena, stalls and crafts, the Stannage Stunt Team, the Magic Teapot tent, photo booth and much more.

On Sunday 24 August the Telford Community Carnival Parade starts off at 12 midday from Southwater and parades down into the main arena and this year features over 30 groups with carnival pieces, music and dance.

Scheduled balloon flights will be weather dependent and are on the programme for early morning (between 6am and 6.30am) and early evening (6pm) on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr Angela McClements – Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said:

“We have another fantastic weekend programme lined up for visitors to Telford Balloon Fiesta from all the spectacle of Night Glow, to tethered balloons in the arena, the fabulous carnival parade and a whole host of activities for young and old.

“We look forward to seeing some incredible balloon shapes tethered in the arena which include Rupert the Bear and Thomas the Tank Engine.

“Telford Balloon Fiesta is an absolute highlight in our event calendar and it is fantastic to see friends and family getting together to enjoy all that the event offers. We know that people come from across the country to enjoy this as well as it being a popular fixture for our residents.

“Please do get your tickets booked for Night Glow on the Friday night if you are hoping to come along as we know this will be a sell-out show.”

Tickets are now limited but available at ticketstelford.co.uk/nightglow.

