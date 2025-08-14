Listen Live
Oswestry performing arts academy welcomes new members

Face2Face Performing Arts Academy, based at the Holroyd Community Theatre, is now welcoming new members aged 9 to 18 to join their upcoming term.

Face2Face Performance Academy
The academy is inviting young people to sign up for weekly sessions that focus on developing skills in singing, dance, and drama.

The sessions will be held every Wednesday evening from September, 6pm–8pm. The programme will culminate in a special Christmas performance, providing students with a chance to showcase their talents on stage.

Face2Face emphasises a holistic approach to performing arts, focusing on personal development alongside technical training. A spokesperson for the academy said, “We believe in favouring the journey over the destination. Our unique approach focuses not only on developing skills in singing, dance, and drama but also on nurturing confidence, discipline, and teamwork.”

The academy offers a supportive and safe environment for all levels of experience, from those with ambitions of being a West End star to those who simply want to explore their creative passions. With expert-led sessions and a vibrant community spirit, Face2Face aims to empower every child to become a well-rounded performer and enjoy the process with their friends.

Parents interested in registering their child or learning more can visit theholroydtheatre.co.uk/face2face.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

Entertainment

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

