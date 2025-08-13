Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival announces headline food theatre sponsor

The annual Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton has announced that multi-award-winning independent estate agent, James Du Pavey, will be the headline sponsor for this year’s ‘James Du Pavey Festival Food Theatre’.

Ryan Kennedy and Julia Roberts at the Buttercross the location for the Festival Food Theatre

The food theatre, a main attraction at the ninth annual festival, will be situated under the historic Buttercross on Cheshire Street. It will feature a lineup of top local and regional chefs who will be giving live demonstrations between 10am and 4.30pm on Saturday, 27th September.

For the first time, the theatre will be hosted by Ryan Kennedy, who presents his weekday show on Shropshire Live from Market Drayton.

Ryan will introduce a range of culinary talent, the lineup is set to include Italian cook Sara Guidi, Master Baker Michel Nijsten of The Inn Baschurch and British Bread Company, Stephen Hill from Perrys Field to Fork, and Dan Smith of The Pastry Box Shropshire. Local butchers, including Scott Shepley from Shepley’s Butchers, will also be taking part.

Perrys Field to Fork Artisan Cookery School, based in Eccleshall, has been named as a supporting sponsor for the event. Deborah Hill, the owner of Perrys, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to be supporting the James Du-Pavey Food Theatre. It’s a fantastic platform to showcase the talent of some of our passionate and brilliant chefs.”

The James Du Pavey team from the Eccleshall branch, led by manager Lee Davies, will be on hand throughout the day to meet festival-goers. They will be offering free face painting for children and giving away branded balloons.

James Du Pavey commented on the sponsorship, stating, “We’re absolutely delighted to once again support the Food Theatre at this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival. It’s fantastic to see the event continue to grow each year, becoming a real highlight in the town’s calendar.”

Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome James Du Pavey back as the headline sponsor of our Food Theatre this year. Their ongoing support is instrumental in making our culinary showcase such a success.”

The multi-award-winning Ginger and Spice Festival is an annual celebration that champions the town’s unique culinary heritage and historical links to gingerbread. The festival, which takes place during British Food Fortnight, aims to promote local food producers and community groups, as well as reconnect residents to the town’s cultural history through a mix of educational and fun events.

Further information about the festival and its events can be found at gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.