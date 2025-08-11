Television and film star Tom Hollander to appear at Theatre Severn

Double BAFTA award-winning and Emmy, Tony and Olivier Award nominated star Tom Hollander is set to appear at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Tuesday 2nd September.

Tom Hollander

The star of The White Lotus, Rev, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, The Night Manager, In The Loop, Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Pride & Prejudice and more, heads to Shrewsbury for a special evening which promises a lively, insightful conversation all about Tom Hollander’s life and work across television, film and theatre.

In this very rare event, Tom Hollander will be in conversation with Gaby Huddart (a regular contributor to The Times and The Daily Telegraph).

- Advertisement -

The evening will also include an audience Q&A where fans will get the chance to ask Tom their own questions.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming television, film and theatre star Tom Hollander to Shrewsbury this September. Tom has appeared in some of the biggest television shows and blockbuster films and will have many stories to share on his time working in the industry. Early booking is recommended.”

Tickets for An Evening with Tom Hollander are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone 01743 281281 and from the venue’s Box Office.