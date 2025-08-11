Scarecrow competition coming to Shifnal

Scarecrows will be popping up all around a Shropshire town this autumn as part of a community celebration.

Dan Harper and Denise Reynolds of Shifnal Town Council promoting the new scarecrow festival

Shifnal Town Council has unveiled a new competition – the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival – which will run from Monday September 22 to Sunday October 5.

“This imaginative event invites residents, families, schools and local businesses to get involved in a fun and vibrant showcase of community spirit,” said Dan Harper of the Town Council.

“Scarecrows will appear across the town for everyone to enjoy, with free trail maps available in both digital and printed formats. Everyone is encouraged to follow the trail and vote for their favourite scarecrow.”

There will also be a Harvest Fair on Saturday September 27 at St Andrew’s Churchyard, featuring live music, local food and craft stalls, traditional games, workshops and an awards ceremony.

Competitions will include home baking, jams and preserves and homegrown vegetables and special categories will highlight creativity from children, youth groups, local businesses and even those with no outdoor space. There will also be a ‘sponge the councillor’ event.

Jenna Humphreys of Love Shifnal commented: “It’s wonderful to see such a fun and inclusive event coming to Shifnal.

“The festival promises to bring the community together and add something really special to the town this autumn.”

Entry forms are available online at shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk and from Shifnal Library and the deadline is September 18.