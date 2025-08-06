Listen Live
21 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Outdoor theatre continues as ‘HMS Pinafore’ comes to Bowring Park

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Telford Theatre on Tour series is set to continue this Saturday, 9 August, with an outdoor performance of the classic comic opera HMS Pinafore by the award-winning Illyria theatre company.

HMS Pinafore
HMS Pinafore

The show, the second in the theatre’s outdoor series, will be staged at Bowring Park in Wellington. Performed by a cast of six musical theatre professionals, the timeless Gilbert and Sullivan opera will feature a spectacular nautical set.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own rugs, picnic chairs, and food to enjoy during the show.

- Advertisement -

Illyria, which has been producing outdoor theatre for over thirty years, has a reputation for delivering high-quality and accessible productions to audiences across the country. The company has entertained more than a million people to date.

HMS Pinafore is the second of three outdoor shows planned for the season, with a performance of Much Ado About Nothing scheduled for 7 September.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance can be purchased online at telfordtheatre.com.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP