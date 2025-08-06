Outdoor theatre continues as ‘HMS Pinafore’ comes to Bowring Park

The Telford Theatre on Tour series is set to continue this Saturday, 9 August, with an outdoor performance of the classic comic opera HMS Pinafore by the award-winning Illyria theatre company.

HMS Pinafore

The show, the second in the theatre’s outdoor series, will be staged at Bowring Park in Wellington. Performed by a cast of six musical theatre professionals, the timeless Gilbert and Sullivan opera will feature a spectacular nautical set.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own rugs, picnic chairs, and food to enjoy during the show.

- Advertisement -

Illyria, which has been producing outdoor theatre for over thirty years, has a reputation for delivering high-quality and accessible productions to audiences across the country. The company has entertained more than a million people to date.

HMS Pinafore is the second of three outdoor shows planned for the season, with a performance of Much Ado About Nothing scheduled for 7 September.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance can be purchased online at telfordtheatre.com.