Shropshire organic farm hosts summer of events

A Shropshire organic farm is hosting a summer of events in its fundraising efforts to place part of the farm into community ownership.

A young visitor enjoys meeting the lambs at Babbinswood Farm

Babbinswood Farm, at Babbinswood near Whittington Oswestry, is taking part in national and regional nature campaigns as well as organising its own events throughout August.

The farm is at the centre of a community ownership campaign led by the Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society to save part of the farm from being sold on the open market because of a change in family circumstances.

Fund raisers have so far raised £110,000 in their campaign and brought in 570 members to the community benefit society which wants to safeguard the farm’s organic pastures and expand its community initiatives.

The farm and its supporters will be staging their own Big Butterfly Count in the farm’s pastures and organic community garden on August 9th from 11am to 1pm. The results will contribute to the national butterfly survey taking place across the UK through the summer.

There will also be a hedgehog workshop on August 23rd from 1pm to 4pm when families can learn how to protect hedgehogs and their habitat. The farm is also staging a Nature Storytelling event on August 24th at 2.30pm.

The August events end on August 31st when the closing ceremony for the Shropshire Good Food Trail – organised by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership – will be held at Babbinswood Farm.

The farm staged a Meet the Sheep event in July featuring one-year old lambs George and Euan who were hand reared after their mother ran out of milk. Farmer Barbara Jones said that the sheep petting sessions would be repeated over the summer.

Further information on the fund raising and community shares is available on the website babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk or by emailing