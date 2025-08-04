Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Oswestry Balloon Carnival offers a sky-high celebration with fun for all the family

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The much-loved Oswestry Balloon Carnival is set to return this summer, filling the skies and parklands of Oswestry with colour, entertainment and community spirit across the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August 2025.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival's Night Glow
Oswestry Balloon Carnival’s Night Glow

Organised in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, and Oswestry BID, the event will once again take place in the picturesque Cae Glas Park. With a packed programme of entertainment and activities for all ages, this free-to-attend celebration promises a memorable day out for families, friends and visitors from across the region.

While the awe-inspiring hot air balloons remain at the heart of the carnival, there’s much more on offer. Weather permitting, early morning and evening balloon launches will take place across the weekend, with the magical Saturday Night Glow expected to be a show-stopping highlight. This spectacular display sees tethered balloons light up the park in a beautifully choreographed sequence set to music.

- Advertisement -

Families can enjoy a wide range of attractions and performances from morning until evening, with something for all ages to enjoy. Highlights across the weekend include Tom Longton’s Sheepdog Display, where skilled working dogs herd ducks, geese and sheep in a fun and interactive show, and the ever-popular Ferret World Roadshow, complete with the lively Ferret Fun Races.

Visitors can also look forward to alpaca walkabouts, offering the chance to meet some friendly furry faces throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Harley the Clown will be entertaining the crowds with balloon modelling, circus workshops and plenty of family-friendly laughs.

Sunday brings the Dinky Street pop-up play town, a mini world of imaginative play featuring themed zones such as a veterinary clinic and a campsite. Also on Sunday, Short Scruffs Theatre Co. will take to the main arena with their hilarious puppet show The Jump, followed by circus skills sessions for budding performers.

Walkabout characters, live music, and community performances will add to the buzzing atmosphere across both days, with a high-energy Karamba Samba drumming finale on Sunday afternoon to get the whole park dancing.

Elise Jackson, Events and Campaigns Manager at Nightingale House Hospice, said: “The Oswestry Balloon Carnival is a highlight in our calendar.

“Not only does it bring people together, but it also raises crucial funds that enable us to continue our work across Wrexham, Flintshire, East Denbighshire, Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

“We’re incredibly grateful for everyone’s support.”

Entry is free, although visitors are encouraged to make a voluntary donation of £2 upon entry to support Nightingale House Hospice. In 2024, the event raised an incredible £37,000, helping to fund essential care and support services for patients and families across the hospice’s catchment area.

Whether you’re watching balloons drift across the sky, racing a ferret, or enjoying a picnic in the park, Oswestry Balloon Carnival 2025 promises a weekend packed with joy, laughter, and community spirit.

For full event details, visit: oswestryballooncarnival.info.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP