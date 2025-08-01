Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions kick off Charity Fun Day

Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions are set to host an exciting Fun Day and Sponsored Football Match on 24th August at Admaston Playing Fields, aiming to raise vital funds for both their club and local charity Home-Start Telford & Wrekin.

Wrekin Juniors Under 10s Lions

This family-friendly event promises a day of community spirit, bringing together parents, guardians, and local supporters. The centrepiece of the day will be a sponsored football match featuring the Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions, with proceeds supporting the team’s upcoming season costs, including equipment, and a significant proportion also going to Home-Start Telford & Wrekin. The charity provides crucial support to families and young people in need across the area.

Sharon Uppal, Corporate and Community Development Lead for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be part of this community event, bringing together families, football and fundraising to support both Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions and the vital work we do at Home-Start Telford & Wrekin. It’s inspiring to see young people and their families championing causes that make a real difference locally. Events like this show the power of sport and community spirit in creating brighter futures for children and young people.”

Beyond monetary contributions, attendees are encouraged to donate new and unused toiletries, books, and toys. These items will be personally delivered by the team to Home-Start Telford & Wrekin’s office at Meeting Point House, providing much-needed essentials and bringing joy to children and families.

Mike Corbett of Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to host this fun-filled day that will not only bring our club but also make a positive impact in the wider community, in particular on the lives of young people and their families who need our support. With the generous support of our community, we hope to raise much-needed funds and essential goods for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, while celebrating the spirit of youth football.”

The event will also mark the official announcement of VeloxServ, a local business, as the Wrekin Juniors Under-10s Lions’ new club sponsor. This generous commitment will provide crucial resources for the team’s development and facilitate future community events.

The Lions have a commendable track record, having already raised over £1,000 in the last two years for their club and other local causes, including the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the children’s ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, through activities like sponsored litter picks.

How You Can Help

Make a donation: Support the fundraiser through the club’s Just Giving page or by donating essential items at the event.

Join the fun: Come along to Admaston Playing Fields on 24th August to enjoy the football match and activities.

Spread the word: Share details of the event with friends, family, and on social media.

Event Details

Activities kick off at 11 am at Admaston Playing Fields, leading up to a football match at 11.30 pm. Admission is free, but the team kindly ask for donations of new and unused items to support local families in need.