Celebrate the summer at Sunnycroft in Wellington

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

This August, step into the calm and charm of a summer’s day at Sunnycroft, a National Trust property in Wellington.

Tucked away on the edge of Wellington is this rare suburban villa and mini-estate. Photo: National Trust
Tucked away on the edge of Wellington is this rare suburban villa and mini-estate. Photo: National Trust

From Fridays through to Mondays, the gates are open for you to explore the house and gardens at your own pace, no need to book.

Uncover the story of Aunt Doll and her far-flung travels, told through the objects and details she left behind in this rare suburban villa. Whether it’s your first visit or you’ve known Sunnycroft for years, there’s always something new to spot, and someone friendly to chat to. Our volunteers are on hand to share stories and answer questions, or simply to welcome you in.

Outside, the gardens are in full bloom. Wander through the vibrant borders, see what we’ve been working on with local community groups, or bring a book and find a quiet corner to unwind. Pack a picnic, try your hand at a traditional lawn game, or just enjoy the peace with a cup of tea from our small Tuck Shop, open for hot drinks and snacks in exchange for a donation.

Whether you’ve only got an hour or you want to spend a lazy afternoon, ‘Summer at Sunnycroft’ is your invitation to slow down and soak it all in.

Sunnycroft has limited disabled parking on site. For all other visitors, please use the Wellington town centre car parks and enjoy the short walk to the property.

