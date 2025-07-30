Burwarton Show promises a summer day out to remember

Burwarton Show is gearing up for its 2025 event on Thursday 7 August, and organisers are encouraging visitors to book tickets now to make the most of savings on a fun-filled day for all the family.

Burwarton Show’s Livestock Champion of Champions will be crowned in the Main Ring

From 8am through to the early evening, the much-loved one-day agricultural show, held annually at Cleobury North, will bring together the best of British agriculture, the countryside, and entertainment for all ages, says Show Chairman, Martin Clack.

“Thanks to the hard work of our Burwarton Show team, which includes over 300 local volunteers and our new Show Manager Sarah Williams, this year’s event will be better than ever,” he says.

“Headline entertainment in the Main Ring will feature the thrilling Broke FMX motorcross stunt riders, offering two high-adrenaline performances from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders.

“Another exciting new addition is the British Showjumping Accumulator Challenge, a high-paced competition that is expected to attract top riders and create a real buzz ringside.”

The fun continues into the evening with a brand-new Inter-Club Challenge, taking place in the Main Ring from 5:30pm.

“This free-to-enter event will see local clubs go head-to-head in entertaining obstacle-style races, with entries now open via the show’s website,” explains Mr Clack.

“There’s prize money available for top-performing clubs, or their chosen charity – £300 for first place, £150 for second place, and £50 for third place.”

Another highlight is the return of the Burwarton Burn trail run, with 5K and 10K options. All entrants will gain entry to the Members Pavilion for the evening, with exclusive access to live entertainment from popular party band Monstaball.

Summer holiday highlight

For younger visitors, this year’s brand-new sunflower trail offers a fun and free way to explore all sights on the Burwarton showground. Children who complete the trail will receive a reward and be entered into a free prize draw.

Alongside these new attractions, Burwarton will welcome back many traditional favourites, Mr Clack adds.

“In our Main Ring, this includes our Grand Parade of Livestock, vintage tractor parade, impressive heavy horses, and the ever-popular mounted fancy dress,” he explains.

“Do visit our Livestock Field too, to enjoy a full day of shearing competitions well as the opportunity to see cattle, sheep, pigs and, returning for this year, goats.”

He adds: “This year’s show will also host the Clun Forest Sheep Society Centenary Show – a real privilege for the Burwarton team.”

Elsewhere on the showground, food lovers can look forward to live cookery demonstrations throughout the day in the Food Hall area, from acclaimed local chefs including Mark Harris of The Pheasant at Neenton and Adam Purnell, known to many as The Shropshire Lad.

Mr Clack adds: “We’re very proud to offer a highly memorable, and affordable day out for all the family.

“We’ve kept our day ticket prices the same as last year – every penny goes back into the show – and it’s only possible thanks to the commitment of our hardworking committee, generous sponsors and the incredible team of volunteers who bring it to life each year.”

For more information and to purchase day tickets, visit burwartonshow.co.uk.