Stage and screen royalty to headline Shropshire concert

Stars of stage and screen – including British theatre royalty Bonnie Langford – are to descend on Shropshire for a spectacular concert.

Bonnie Langford

The event, entitled ‘Broadway to Bridgnorth’, will feature a showstopping programme of songs at St Leonard’s Church on August 9th at 7.30pm.

The concert will bring together a 21-piece orchestra conducted by globally renowned musical director Alfonso Casado Trigo, a 40-strong choir, and several leading West End performers, including Jeremy Secomb, Chris and Lucy Key, Jessie Hart and Erica Ann Deakin.

Chris, director at Yellow Ticket Productions, said: “This promises to be an evening of world-class entertainment in the heart of Shropshire – a true celebration of music, talent and theatrical magic.

“To have talents of this calibre – backed by an incredible local choir and orchestra – all under one historic roof, is extraordinary.

“Bonnie Langford and fellow cast member Jeremy Secomb will take to the stage fresh from starring in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway, making this transatlantic performance quite literally a case of Broadway to Bridgnorth.”

The concert will include hits from The Greatest Showman, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

For tickets visit yellowticketproductions.co.uk/event-details-registration.