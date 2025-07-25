Shrewsbury Steam Rally: A Spectacular Celebration of Heritage!

Get ready for a magnificent journey back in time as Shrewsbury Steam Rally makes its grand return over the August Bank Holiday weekend!

The Grand Parade at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

This superb and spectacular celebration of heritage is the ultimate family-friendly event, promising two days of vintage thrills and timeless tradition in the beautiful setting of Onslow Park, Shrewsbury.

Mark your calendars for the August Bank Holiday, Sunday 24th August and Monday 25th August 2025.

Shropshire’s Largest Steam & Vintage Vehicle Rally

With over 1,200 exhibits attending each year, the County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s Rally is renowned as “Shropshire’s Largest Steam & Vintage Vehicle Rally” and is considered one of the best in the UK.

Organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure visitors can step back in time and experience the magic of yesteryear.

A Packed Programme of Vintage Charm

Prepare to be captivated by a diverse array of highly entertaining attractions, all exuding pure vintage charm. Witness the awe-inspiring spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from a bygone era.

A particular highlight each day is the hugely popular ‘Grand Parade of Steam’. This majestic cavalcade features Showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons, and steam rollers. Watch as these fabulously decorated, steam-powered vehicles majestically circle the arena, accompanied by nostalgic music and poetry – a truly memorable moment that culminates in an exciting flurry of whistles!

The Main Arena is the centrepiece of the event, hosting a packed programme on both days. Spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines, as well as graceful vintage cycles, powerful working horses, classic vintage tractors, elegant pre- and post-World War II cars, and iconic classic motorcycles. Even charming perambulators will be on display!

Traditional Fun for All Ages

For those seeking traditional fun, the Olde Time Fair is the place to be, offering a delightful array of steam-powered rides for everyone, all set to the authentic sounds of vintage fairground music.

You’ll also find miniature steam engines, a highly popular Craft Marquee brimming with unique finds, and six acres of diverse Trade Stands.

The Gallopers!

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming

Ever-popular, the Golden Age of Victorian Farming showcases timeless traditions.

The Working Field which demonstrates timeless traditions, such as a magnificent team of beautiful shire horses. Photo: Philip Davies

Pride of place is the Working Field, where you can witness magnificent teams of beautiful shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, and chaff cutting with a threshing box. It’s a fascinating glimpse into agricultural practices of the past.

Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of heritage and history – the Shrewsbury Steam Rally promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family!

Book Tickets

Beat the ticket office queues on the day with your pre-purchased ‘Steam Ahead’ tickets. Because you’ll have already paid your admission fee in advance, you will also receive fast-track entry into the showground. PLUS – for the early birds among us, gates open at 9 am for ‘Steam Ahead’ ticket holders.

2025 Admission Prices

Adult – £18.00

Senior Citizen (65+) – £17.00

Carer (with a Carers ID only available on the gate) – £10.00

Child (5 – 15 inc.) £1.00

Under 5yrs – FREE

Click here to book your 2025 tickets.

