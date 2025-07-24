Listen Live
Top Trumps Trail coming to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is launching its very own pack of Limited Edition Top Trumps, bringing together the best of its real-life animal residents and prehistoric giants in a fun, family-friendly card game, just in time for the summer holidays.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World have been immortalised as an official 'special edition' set of Top Trumps cards
The unique pack of Top Trumps features a mix of cards themed around the zoo’s most popular animals, including ostriches, wolves, lynx, and lemurs, alongside a fierce lineup of animatronic dinosaurs from the park’s ‘Hoo-rassic World’.

From fast and fluffy to fearsome and fossilised, the cards showcase fun facts and rankings that reflect the diverse and exciting creatures found across the attraction.

To celebrate the launch, Hoo Zoo is hosting an immersive Top Trumps Trail running daily until Sunday 31st August 2025. Giant Top Trumps cards will be hidden around the zoo, and visitors are invited to take part in a special summer mission. By completing the trail and solving the Top Trumps-themed quest, guests will be rewarded with an exclusive Limited Edition Cinnamon the Capybara card, not available in the standard pack.

Will Dorrell, Owner at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, said, “It’s so surreal having our very own pack of Top Trumps playing cards. I have so many fond memories of playing Top Trumps as a child, and to see the zoo come to life in this format is simply mind-blowing.

“It’s been great fun choosing which animals and dinosaurs to include in the pack and our visitors are going to love spotting the giant cards around the zoo. Cinnamon the Capybara has become a bit of a celebrity here, so we couldn’t resist giving her a special card of her own which people can get if they successfully complete the Top Trumps trail.”

The Top Trumps packs will be available to buy from the zoo’s gift shop while stocks last, making them a perfect keepsake for families looking to take the adventure home.

The Top Trumps Trail is included with standard zoo admission and is suitable for all ages, the limited edition pack of Top Trumps cards can be purchased for an additional cost. The event is part of a packed programme of summer activities running throughout the school holidays.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

