Listen Live
15.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Summer fun for Wellington kids

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A summer of fun is planned for Wellington children, with a range of free events and entertainments on offer.

The first Wellington fun day
The first Wellington fun day

Wellington Town Council is organising a series of family fun days in the Bowring Park each Wednesday during the school summer holidays.

The events started this week with the ‘Blast Off Rocket Show’ hosted by Jon Drew from Boardroom Café in Wellington which was enjoyed by around 300 children.

- Advertisement -

This will be followed by the Wrekin Forest School on July 30; Flip the Clown on August 6; ROLL’s Silly Science Show on August 13 and then Flip the Clown returns for the final show on August 20.

All the shows run from 11am until 1pm and children must be accompanied by an adult. No bookings are needed and people are encouraged to bring a chair or picnic blanket and make a real outing of it.

Adrienne Taylor of Wellington Town Council said that the programme was set to appeal to a range of ages.

“We are really pleased to be able to help promote and organise such a great range of entertainment for local children this summer,” she commented.

The programme has been kindly supported by the New College Development Partners; Lovell, Housing Plus Group and Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing company.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP