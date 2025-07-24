Listen Live
14.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Day tickets only for Shrewsbury Folk Festival as weekend tickets sell out

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of Shrewsbury Folk Festival have revealed that all weekend tickets have officially sold out, with only day tickets remaining for the popular August bank holiday event.

Weekend tickets for Shrewsbury Folk Festival have sold out with day tickets remaining on sale. Photo: Robin Fellows-Weir
Weekend tickets for Shrewsbury Folk Festival have sold out with day tickets remaining on sale. Photo: Robin Fellows-Weir

The four-day festival, held at the DMOS People West Mid Showground from August 22–25, has once again proved its popularity, drawing fans from across the UK and beyond. This year’s line-up features major names from the folk, Americana and world music scenes, including Levellers, Martha Wainwright and Skerryvore, along with international artists, dance, workshops and family entertainment.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said“We’re thrilled but not surprised to have sold out of weekend tickets nearly six weeks ahead of the festival as ticket sales have been strong since they went on sale last year but it’s a huge testament to the strength of our overall line-up and the love people have for this event. People fly from as far afield as Australia for the festival, which is just mind blowing.

- Advertisement -

“It’s taken a long time to get back to this level since the pandemic so we’re delighted by this show of support from our regular festivalgoers and look forward to showcasing Shrewsbury at its best to the many new visitors who will be discovering the festival for the first time.”

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent, dedicated children and youth festivals, an extensive programme of workshops, craft and music fair, real ale and cocktail bars and food village. Dance teams will also be performing in The Square and by St Mary’s Church on the Saturday and Sunday.

Sandra added: “Shrewsbury is just buzzing over August Bank Holiday weekend and we’re proud to be bringing all these visitors to town. Whether you like live music, festivals, dancing or just relaxing with your friends and family, it’s definitely worth dipping in for a day and seeing just what makes our festival one of the best in the UK!”

Day tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £47.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP