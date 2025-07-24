Day tickets only for Shrewsbury Folk Festival as weekend tickets sell out

Organisers of Shrewsbury Folk Festival have revealed that all weekend tickets have officially sold out, with only day tickets remaining for the popular August bank holiday event.

Weekend tickets for Shrewsbury Folk Festival have sold out with day tickets remaining on sale. Photo: Robin Fellows-Weir

The four-day festival, held at the DMOS People West Mid Showground from August 22–25, has once again proved its popularity, drawing fans from across the UK and beyond. This year’s line-up features major names from the folk, Americana and world music scenes, including Levellers, Martha Wainwright and Skerryvore, along with international artists, dance, workshops and family entertainment.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: “We’re thrilled but not surprised to have sold out of weekend tickets nearly six weeks ahead of the festival as ticket sales have been strong since they went on sale last year but it’s a huge testament to the strength of our overall line-up and the love people have for this event. People fly from as far afield as Australia for the festival, which is just mind blowing.

“It’s taken a long time to get back to this level since the pandemic so we’re delighted by this show of support from our regular festivalgoers and look forward to showcasing Shrewsbury at its best to the many new visitors who will be discovering the festival for the first time.”

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent, dedicated children and youth festivals, an extensive programme of workshops, craft and music fair, real ale and cocktail bars and food village. Dance teams will also be performing in The Square and by St Mary’s Church on the Saturday and Sunday.

Sandra added: “Shrewsbury is just buzzing over August Bank Holiday weekend and we’re proud to be bringing all these visitors to town. Whether you like live music, festivals, dancing or just relaxing with your friends and family, it’s definitely worth dipping in for a day and seeing just what makes our festival one of the best in the UK!”

Day tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £47.