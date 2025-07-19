Tribute band Supernova bring Oasis anthems to Shropshire this August

Renowned Oasis tribute band Supernova will perform live at The Shropshire next month, bringing the Britpop spirit to Muxton, Telford, for one night only!

If you’re still clinging to your parka jacket and a love for Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supernova are here to help you relive the glory days. On Thursday 22 August, the Midlands-based band will take over The Shropshire, promising a Champagne Supernova of a night filled with raw energy, nostalgia, and all the hits that defined a generation.

Following their landmark performance at Knebworth Park in 2024 (yes, really) and a scheduled appearance at Wembley Boxpark this summer, Some Might Say they are the UK’s best Oasis tribute act. Their sound is as close as it gets to the real thing, capturing the gritty swagger of Rock ‘N’ Roll Star Liam Gallagher and the melodic genius of Noel.

Expect a Supersonic setlist packed with classics like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger, Slide Away, She’s Electric, and more. Supernova are known for their pitch-perfect sound and magnetic live shows, delivering both Liam’s attitude and Noel’s anthems with remarkable accuracy.

If you missed your chance to get along to the Oasis reunion concerts this year — Stop Crying Your Heart Out and grab your tickets now.

Standing tickets are £17.50, with the event running from 8pm ‘til late.



The Shropshire is located at Granville Park, Muxton, TF2 8PQ



Tickets can be purchased here.

So gather your mates, warm up your vocals, and head out for a night that’ll leave you humming Little by Little all the way home.