Museum Café opens in Shrewsbury with a dash of magic — and a Star Chef

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery has launched a new café with art on the walls, sunshine in the courtyard — and a former magician-turned-chef at the helm serving up brunches loved by Gordon Ramsay.

The Museum Café, Shrewsbury. Photo by Peter Lowbridge

A brand-new cultural and culinary experience has arrived in Shrewsbury with the official launch of The Museum Café, located inside the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery. The opening yesterdy, Friday 18 July, welcomed guests to a taste of the café’s locally inspired menu and showcased its unique setting among the museum’s exhibitions.

At the heart of the café is Head Chef Wayne Page, whose career is as remarkable as his menu. Before turning to food full-time, Wayne was a professional magician for decades, even appearing on Britain’s Got Talent. He now brings a different kind of magic to the kitchen, having recently relocated from London where he catered for major events with clients including Microsoft, Google, The FCA, and The Houses of Parliament.

- Advertisement -

Wayne has created three new menus for the café, including all-day brunch, lunch and children’s options — all using locally sourced ingredients. His signature stacked pancakes with cream and berries, a dish Gordon Ramsay is said to be a fan of, have quickly become a staple at the café.

A place to relax, connect, and enjoy

The space itself reflects the creative spirit of the museum, with original artwork and objects from the collection on display, as well as a sunny, enclosed courtyard ideal for families and summer visitors. The café is designed to be a place to relax, connect, and enjoy Shropshire’s cultural heritage over great food and coffee.

Visitors can also enjoy the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, running through July and August, with internationally renowned artists like Banksy, Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, and Halima Cassell on show — plus sculpture installations in the café courtyard by Laura Ford.

Whether you’re visiting the museum or just popping in for brunch, The Museum Café is a fresh, vibrant addition to Shrewsbury’s town centre scene.