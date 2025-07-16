Get ready to groove: Musical Bingo fundraiser comes to Wellington

Prepare for a night of music, laughter, and dancing as Lanyon Bowdler hosts a unique Musical Bingo fundraiser in Wellington this September, all to support two vital local charities.

Holleigh McClay and Vicki Thomas of Lanyon Bowdler with Stephen Handley of Belmont Hall

A bingo evening with a lively twist is set to ignite Wellington on September 23, inviting locals to test their musical knowledge while raising crucial funds for two worthy causes.

The Musical Bingo fundraiser, meticulously organised by local law firm Lanyon Bowdler, promises an electrifying atmosphere where participants will mark off song titles on their ‘bingo’ cards as popular hits fill Belmont Hall.



The evening’s festivities will be guided by the charismatic Andy J Wilson, a seasoned stand-up comedian with a background on the London and Edinburgh comedy circuits. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Belmont Hall, the host venue, and the mental health charity We Are Farming Minds.

Unconventional bingo experience

Tickets for this unconventional bingo experience cost just £6 per person, welcoming individuals or groups of family and friends to join the fun. A variety of prizes will be up for grabs on the night, and interested participants are encouraged to contact Lanyon Bowdler now to secure their spot.

Vicki Thomas, representing Lanyon Bowdler, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “It will be a fun evening and I think we can promise music, laughter and a fantastic atmosphere which will get people in the mood for dancing. It is open to everyone and will certainly not be your traditional style of bingo. It will be a great night where our guests can have a really good time while helping to raise funds for two charities that we believe in strongly at Lanyon Bowdler and support with fundraising activities whenever we can, Belmont Hall and We Are Farming Minds.”

Worthwhile causes

She emphasised the importance of the causes: “They are both really worthwhile causes and it would be great if we could raise as much as possible in what are difficult financial times for charities at the moment.” Belmont Hall, located on New Street in Wellington, is a volunteer-run organisation providing an affordable meeting place and a club for older people, fostering community and wellbeing. We Are Farming Minds tirelessly works to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health within the farming community, offering crucial counselling and support to those in need.

Vicki highlighted Lanyon Bowdler’s connection: “Lanyon Bowdler has a strong presence in both of these areas and we know just how valuable these charities are within their respective communities. We are delighted to dedicate this Musical Bingo evening to them.”

Guests are asked to arrive at 6pm, with the Musical Bingo set to run from 6.30pm until approximately 9pm. Each player will receive a bingo card featuring song titles instead of numbers, which can be marked off as the tracks play, with a helpful clue provided after 15 seconds for anyone needing a little nudge.

For more information about the musical bingo event and to book tickets, please call 01743 280281 or email marketing@lblaw.co.uk.