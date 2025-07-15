Open air theatre season returns to Shrewsbury Castle

Theatre Severn is bringing a packed programme of open-air performances back to Shrewsbury Castle this summer. Expect everything from Shakespeare and comedy to family favourites and princess picnics, set against the stunning historic backdrop.

Three Inch Fools presenting their brand-new Tudor comedie, Elizabeth I

The performances promise a diverse programme packed with performances from some of the UK’s best touring theatre companies. Audiences can look forward to Shakespeare, princess picnics, comedy, family favourites, and more.

The season kicks off on Thursday 24 July with Three Inch Fools presenting their brand-new Tudor comedie, Elizabeth I. Then, on Sunday 27 July, Once Upon A Party returns with an interactive Princess Picnic experience, featuring songs, dances, and photo opportunities for the family.

A mix of classics and family fun

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will bring Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, Twelfth Night, on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 July. True to tradition, this joyous play will be performed in the open air by an all-male cast in Elizabethan costumes.

For younger fans, Sunday 3 August offers a Mini Pop Party performance, celebrating all your favourite Taylor Swift songs. Set against the stunning grounds of Shrewsbury Castle, it promises a Taylor Swift-themed pop concert like no other. Later that day, The Pantaloons Theatre Company returns with their funny and fast-paced adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, featuring live music, romance, and heartbreak.

Three Inch Fools are back on Thursday 7 August with Shakespeare’s iconic comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, promising mischief and tangled love in an enchanted forest setting. Quantum Theatre then presents their lively adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass on Sunday 10 August, a brand-new production offering quirky Britishness in a fun, fast-paced show for the whole family.

To round off the summer programme, the multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre brings The Wind in the Willows on Thursday 14 August. Audiences can expect heaps of interaction, stunning costumes, lively music, and larger-than-life characters.

Bring a picnic, blankets, and chairs

Beki Poole, Marketing Manager for Theatre Severn, shared her excitement: “We’re thrilled to be bringing another season of open-air theatre to Shrewsbury this summer. This will be our 5th year in partnership with Shrewsbury Castle, and we have a jam-packed line up of theatre, comedy, and mini concerts for all the family to enjoy.”

She added: “As always, we encourage audiences to bring a picnic, blankets, and chairs ready to relax and soak up the atmosphere of an open-air performance. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful Shrewsbury Castle, it’s a theatrical experience not to miss.”

Tickets for open-air theatre events at Shrewsbury Castle are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk or by telephone on 01743 281281.