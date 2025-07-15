Final countdown to Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival

Final preparations are underway for one of Shrewsbury’s most exciting and vibrant fundraising events, the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival returns this weekend.

Rowers take to the water in Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival 2024

The highly anticipated event returns to the River Severn this weekend, 19-20 July.

Up to 52 fearless teams are ready to grab their paddles, don their fancy dress, and battle it out for the coveted title of Dragon Boat champions. More importantly, they will be raising vital funds for Severn Hospice, which provides compassionate care and support to more than 3,000 people living with incurable illness each year.

“Our festival is a staple of the Shrewsbury events calendar, and we are thrilled to be back for another year,” said Lizzy Ellis, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team. “The competition is fierce, the atmosphere electric, and the riverbanks will be packed with spectators cheering every race.”

A festival for all

Beyond the thrilling races, the festival promises a carnival atmosphere for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy delicious homemade treats, snacks, and drinks served up by the hospice’s outdoor catering team from its Refresh cafe. There will also be plenty of ice cream to keep everyone cool while the action heats up on the water. The charity’s retail team will also be on hand, selling pre-loved treasures in a dedicated pop-up shop.

The festival plays a crucial role in raising funds for the hospice, which needs over £15 million annually to deliver its specialist care. This year, the event is particularly significant as the hospice recently launched its £1 million Pounds for Perry appeal. This appeal contributes to a larger £3 million project aimed at renovating and future-proofing its Perry Ward in Shrewsbury, which has been providing care since 1989.

“Last year, our Dragon Boat Festival raised an incredible £105,000, and we’re hoping to beat that this year,” added Lizzy Ellis. “Every single day, it costs £26,562 to keep our services running and we simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support of our local community.”

Ready to Roar

Racing kicks off at 10 am each day, with teams navigating the course between Shrewsbury School Boat House and Pengwern Boat Club. The 40ft-long dragon boats, supplied by Dragon Boat Events, will be expertly helmed by experienced national and international rowers. Each boat will feature up to 16 paddlers and one energetic drummer onboard to keep the rhythm.

“We welcome everyone to the festival: it’s a fantastic fundraising weekend of community fun, teambuilding and camaraderie,” Lizzy concluded. “It’s free too, so come on down, bring your best cheer, and let’s hear those dragons roar!”