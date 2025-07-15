A popular tea room in Ironbridge has been transformed into a cafe

Ironbridge’s popular tea room at 9 The Square has transformed into The Courtyard Cafe under new ownership.

Business owners Nick and Jenny Barratt, front centre, and Councillors Carolyn Healy and Ollie Vickers cut the ribbon to mark Courtyard Cafe’s official opening.

The Courtyard Cafe offers a new menu and extended product range under the new ownership of Nick and Jenny Barratt, who aim to cater to a wider customer base, building on their extensive experience in the hospitality industry.

The Courtyard Cafe has officially opened its doors, benefiting from a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme. Nick and Jenny, who also run Truffles Café in Ironbridge, have long sought to acquire this unit.

- Advertisement -

After a previous attempt five years ago, they’ve now successfully taken over the space. The high street grant enabled them to invest in new soft furnishings, outdoor seating, parasols, and a new oven, creating a relaxing and enjoyable environment for diners. The cafe is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

Exciting new offerings

Nick and Jenny are also planning to introduce soft-serve ice cream desserts, a unique offering for the Ironbridge Gorge. Nick expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, hoping it will “really whet the appetite in the town.”

He commented, “We have an extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and strong connections with the previous tea room so we’re really looking forward to running Cafe Courtyard and building on what has always been a cafe previously.”

Community support and welcome

The owners are grateful for the support received: “We’re very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for the start-up grant which has enabled us to kit out the cafe with furnishings, signage and has supported us with other start-up costs. We hope people will come and see us, whether it’s to drop in for a coffee and a chat or try out some of the range of items on our new look menu. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

The new business has retained the existing chef and front-of-house staff and is recruiting three additional team members to support operations.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, welcomed the new establishment: “This cafe is in a great location in Ironbridge and through support from Pride in Our High Street we’re delighted to see this unit transformed under a new name and ownership.”

Councillor Vickers added, “There is no displacement as the unit has been a cafe for years but the fresh ideas which the owners have will help the cafe to reach its full potential with a new menu and other offerings. We wish Nick and Jenny all the best with this new business venture and hope it will be extremely popular in the heart of Ironbridge.”