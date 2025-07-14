DRAWN launches first-ever Summer Festival to celebrate 10th event

Creative collective DRAWN marks its tenth event with its first ever festival on Saturday 9 August, from 10 am to 7 pm, transforming the Flaxmill Maltings into a hub of art, workshops, live performance and community spirit.

DRAWN Festival 2025 takes place on August 9th – Pictured Hannah Chumbley Illustration, who will be attending the festival

After nine successful events celebrating illustration and independent makers, Shrewsbury’s DRAWN Collective is marking its milestone tenth outing with something extra special — a Summer Festival. Taking place at the historic Flaxmill Maltings, the festival promises a packed day of creativity, culture, and hands-on fun.

Founded by local artist and curator Cherie Jerrard, DRAWN began life as an illustrators’ fair and has grown to embrace a wide range of creative talent across Shropshire and beyond.



The festival will feature over 45 independent stallholders, showcasing artisan, handmade and locally designed products including art, jewellery, fashion, homewares and more.

- Advertisement -

Festival atmosphere

Entertainment highlights include three performances from the internationally acclaimed Circus Raj of Rajasthan, India — performing at 12 noon, 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm. Festival-goers can also get involved in interactive workshops such as block printing and shoe art with Textile Junkies, live sketching, henna, and playful drop-in activities hosted by the Orchestra of Objects. Visitors even have the chance to have their portraits drawn live on the day.

A wide choice of street food will add flavour to the festivities, while Shropshire winemaker Paso Primero will unveil a new limited-edition artist label wine series created in collaboration with six local artists.



A special festival tote bag has been created with 40 available to pre-order. The bags have been so popular that they have nearly sold out!

Tickets are £8, or £10 for early arrivals who will receive one of the limited-edition totes (subject to availability). Children will be half price and under 3’s go free.