Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra ‘Far and Away’ at The Castle

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra returns to Shrewsbury Castle on Wednesday, July 16th with an outdoor family picnic concert featuring film tunes and more!

There can hardly be a better venue for an outdoor concert than the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle.

For the past four years, our local symphony orchestra – Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra – has been entertaining the crowds with a delightful family picnic concert. Tickets usually sell out quickly, thanks to the orchestra’s determination to keep costs down to make this experience available to all.

This year’s Family Picnic Concert is on Wednesday, July 16th, at 7pm. The programme includes film favourites such as ‘Far and Away’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ plus Last Night of the Proms flag-wavers!

Jon Box, Chair of Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra, said: “Bring a picnic rug, something cold on ice, a bunch of friends and family and enjoy one of the highlights of Shrewsbury’s summer season! This has been a sell-out concert for the past four years and we hope to do it again.

“We always pray for good weather as we regrettably have to cancel if it rains (tickets will be refunded in case of bad weather) – but so far, the Gods have smiled on us and we have got away with it.

“So come and enjoy a picnic in the majestic grounds of the Castle and be entertained by our wonderful local orchestra.”

This year, the Family Picnic Concert is supporting The Team Cleo Fund / The Brain Tumour Charity which supports people diagnosed with a brain tumour to live longer and better lives. The Team Cleo Fund is a registered Supporter Group for The Brain Tumour Charity – focusing on raising money to support research into paediatric brain tumours.

The Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra Family Picnic Concert at Shrewsbury Castle is on Wednesday, July 16th from 7pm. Tickets are available via ticketsource.co.uk at £5 per adult and £1 for children, students and carers.