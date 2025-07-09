Bake Off fans, this one’s for you — hit musical opens at Theatre Severn

The tent is up. The ingredients are ready. And the stage is set for one of the most charming musicals of the year.

The fictional baking competition features eight unforgettable contestants

The Great British Bake Off Musical opens this Thursday, 11 July at Theatre Severn for a strictly limited four-show run — and local theatre company Get Your Wigle On is inviting Shrewsbury audiences to grab a slice while they can.

Fresh from success with recent productions like Kinky Boots and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the company returns to the main auditorium with a warm-hearted comedy full of showstoppers, soggy bottoms, and standout songs — all backed by a live band, musically directed by Chris Lewis.

The fictional baking competition features eight unforgettable contestants:

Jemma Game as the confident and passionate ‘Gemma’, James Broxton as caring cop and single dad ‘Ben’, Kim Gibbons as the soft-spoken ‘Hassan’, Hannah Lister as fierce student ‘Izzy’, Sarah Scully as bubbly ‘Babs’, Jodie Welch as the no-nonsense ‘Francesca’, Ross Wigley as handyman ‘Russell’, and Aaron Child as wildcard gamer ‘Dezza’.

In the roles of the show’s no-nonsense judges – loosely inspired by baking royalty – are Kathryn Poli as Pam Lee and Mike Jenkinson-Deakin as Phil Hollinghurst, who may or may not be handing out a very famous handshake.

Bringing the humour and heart as the show’s eccentric hosts are Millie Shaw and Will Monek as Kim and Jim, while Ben’s witty daughter Lily is played in alternating performances by Rosie Davies and Ella Jeavons.

The ensemble cast includes Jacob France, Ernie Williams, Freya Hunt, Ella Oliver, Lola Woodhouse, Gracie Hughes, Freya McEvoy, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, Charley Lampitt, and Hayley Humphries, bringing additional characters, charm, and choreography to the stage.

“It’s joyful, funny, and packed with personality – everything people love about the TV show, but with the added energy of a live performance,” says cast member Kim Gibbons. “We’ve got an incredible cast, a fantastic live band, and a whole lot of cake. What’s not to love?”

The musical follows a group of amateur bakers as they battle their way through the highs and lows of Bake Off-style challenges, all while trying to impress the judges and keep their cool under pressure. With original songs, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of heart, it’s a feel-good celebration of resilience, community – and cake.

Whether you’re a fan of the series or simply love a night at the theatre, this is a perfect summer treat.

The Great British Bake Off Musical runs from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 July, including two matinees on Saturday.

Tickets from £17.50 are available now at the Theatre Severn Box Office.

Don’t miss your chance to see this uplifting, locally produced musical – four performances only.