Wrekin Eatin’ Festival returns “bigger and better” for second year

Foodies, music lovers, and families are in for a treat this weekend as the Wrekin Eatin’ Festival makes its highly anticipated return to Wellington Cricket Club.

Following a hugely successful debut last summer, which saw over 1200 attendees, this year’s event on Sunday, July 13th, promises an even wider variety of culinary delights, vibrant music, and engaging activities.

Originally established as a crucial fundraiser for Wellington Cricket Club and in support of various local charities, the Wrekin Eatin’ Festival quickly became a community favourite. This year, organisers are building on that success with exciting new additions designed to cater to all ages.

A highlight for younger attendees will be the dedicated children’s party hour with the award-winning Disco Daddy, ensuring plenty of high-energy fun and dancing.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by awesome local bands, including the popular Watermelon Chronicles, who are set to bring their unique sound to the festival stage. For those with a more adventurous palate, the Ledders Extreme chilli-eating contest is guaranteed to provide both heat and entertainment.

Beyond the new attractions, festival-goers can also indulge in all their beloved favourites. Expect a delicious array of street food vendors, refreshing ice cream, creative face-painting, exhilarating bouncy castles, and, of course, ice-cold drinks served in what’s billed as Wellington’s biggest beer garden.

“We set up the Wrekin Eatin’ Festival last summer as a much-needed fundraiser for our club and in support of various local charities,” said a spokesperson for the event. “It was a huge success, and we’re thrilled to bring it back this year even bigger and better, with something truly for everyone.”

The festival not only offers a fantastic day out for the community but also continues its crucial role in fundraising, with proceeds supporting Wellington Cricket Club’s initiatives and contributing to local charitable causes like Severn Hospice and the Midlands Air Ambulance (through voluntary donations) and Little Rascals, a charity for children with SEND needs, who will be running the Disco Dome.

Tickets are limited and are selling fast, so eager attendees are advised to secure theirs promptly. Further information and ticket purchases can be made online at https://www.wrekin-eatin.co.uk.