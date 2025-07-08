Licence to Thrill: James Bond classics come alive in Whitchurch

Prepare for an evening of espionage, excitement, and unforgettable melodies as “An Evening of James Bond Classics – Live!” takes centre stage this Saturday, July 12th, at St John’s Church.

Enjoy an evening of James Bond Classics – Live!

This one-night-only event promises to immerse audiences in the iconic world of 007 through its legendary soundtracks, brought to life by the Alveley Village Band and the talented Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (WAODS) Singers.

Under the direction of Garry Bailey, the combined forces will deliver a powerful live performance, showcasing over six decades of James Bond movie themes. From the bold brass fanfares that announce Bond’s arrival to the haunting vocal ballads that underscore dramatic moments, the concert aims to take listeners on a musical journey performed with passion, precision, and plenty of 007 flair.

More than just a concert, this event serves as a vital fundraiser to support the future of community theatre in the local area. Following their recent sell-out success with “Annie,” the Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society is seeking to raise crucial funds to continue producing high-quality, accessible performances for the community. Attendees’ support will directly enable future productions to thrive and new stories to come to life on stage.

Whether you’re a lifelong James Bond aficionado, a lover of live music, or a passionate supporter of the arts, this promises to be an evening not to be missed.

Tickets are priced at just £10 and are available now via Ticket Source, from The Town Hall and Community Hub (The Old Police Station), and will also be available on the door.

Join us at St John’s Church at 7.30 pm on Saturday, July 12th, to experience the music, relive the drama, and celebrate the legend.