Final preparations are underway for this year’s Newport Show

Final preparations are underway as this year’s Newport Show prepares for its triumphant return this month. The event has been a summer centrepiece for decades – and 2025 is set to be a bumper year for showgoers.

Newport Show promises an action-packed programme of activities for all ages

The show will take place on July 12 at the Chetwynd Deer Park, and new attractions and events have been added right up to the last minute. The latest announcements include a Meet and Greet event with Bob Champion CBE.

Show organiser Sally Western said: “Bob’s story, and the way he came back from a cancer diagnosis to win the Grand National, captured hearts and minds across the country – and secured him the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

“Since then, he’s continued to raise money through the Bob Champion Cancer Trust – and he’ll be talking about his life, racing, fundraising and much, much more at the Show.

“Our Shetland Pony Grand National will also be raising money for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust – and his Meet and Greet is set to be a hugely popular event.”

Other new announcements include Matias Casotto – an Argentine-born open-fire cook, content creator and the co-founder of Banquet 1415 -who will be cooking in the Blaze and Graze section of the Festival of Food area.

Mario focuses on the Argentine asado tradition of cooking, and he’ll be talking about the style, its roots, and the delicious food which results.

Other special attractions for foodies include this year’s Celebrity chef, Juliet Sear.

Juliet is a renowned author and broadcaster whose career has seen her develop from a bakery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex to supplying Fortnum and Mason, teaching at Leith’s School of Food and Wine – and developing a growing television and writing career.

Juliet is This Morning’s resident baker and has published six books, the most recent being Air Fryer Baking Magic: 100 Incredible Recipes for Every Baking Occasion.

She has also worked on the Great British Bake Off – and the Show will see her joined by Shropshire’s own Great British Bake Off contestant Nikki Laceby, from Albrighton, as well as leading chefs, butchers and wine experts from across the county.

Fun at the Show’s Village Green will include turn-up-and-have-a-go circus activities, a rodeo bull, and high-energy street dance performances from Urban Out Steppers.

For younger children, there’s a children’s face painting session, allowing them to unleash their creativity – alongside a whole host of activities in the Show’s Education zone.

And for the first time this year, the Show will be working with Newport Business Evers So Creative, introducing show-goers to the delights of pottery painting – and offering some items at a small charge which can be taken away on Show Day.

The Show will also be marking both VE and VJ Days.

Sally added: “As a Society with a long pedigree, we have regularly marked historic events – such as our lighting of a beacon to commemorate D-Day.

“This year is no exception, and we are set to welcome an RAF Battle of Britain flypast from one of the two remaining Lancaster Bombers in the country, as well as a round of applause in the Main Ring.

“There will also be a special category in our Horticulture and Handicraft area – alongside all the other categories which our Show-goers know and love!”

Other new attractions this year include a country sports area, which will host falconry, dog scurries, laser clay shooting, fly fishing and much more – and, of course the Show will continue to feature its popular livestock, canine and equine classes too.

Sally added: “We’re expecting a busy day – and so we’d ask people to make sure they plan ahead, both in terms of travel and so they’re ready to enjoy the food and shopping experiences that are on offer.

“Bring cash as a backup – and, if you’re driving here, do follow our AA signs rather than satnav, and think about avoiding travelling during our peak period between 10am and noon.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy a great day with us – and we can’t wait to see you!”

This year’s Newport Show returns on Saturday, July 12 and Early Bird Tickets are on sale until Sunday, July 7.

To find out how to get your ticket and keep up to date with show news, visit newportshow.co.uk.