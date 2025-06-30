Listen Live
30.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 30, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Free family fun in the park with Oswestry football club charity

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry’s football club charity is staging its annual showcase event with a fun-filled family day out in the town’s Cae Glas Park on July 5.

Youngsters and players enjoying last year's TNS in the Park event
Youngsters and players enjoying last year’s TNS in the Park event

TNS in the Park, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation and starting at 11am, will include activities for all ages ranging from family games and activities to inflatables and the chance to meet the club mascots.

The football club’s first team players will also be on hand for photo opportunities, depending on training schedules, and there will be a school penalty shoot out competition.

- Advertisement -

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation said that the penalty shoot out would give local schools the chance to win a prize.

“We are asking all children who want to take part to let school staff know in advance so that they can compete on behalf of their school. There will be a prize for the school whose pupils score the most points,” she said.

Gill explained that the family fun day was a way of highlighting the varied work of the charity throughout the area with schools, youth clubs and other organisations. It also provided a free family day of fun for all ages, and opportunities to meet some of the men’s and women’s first team players.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cae Glas Park on July 5. It coincides with Oswestry Food and Drink Festival so it means visitors can stroll around the festival and then bring their families into the park for some free fun with us,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP