Free family fun in the park with Oswestry football club charity

Oswestry’s football club charity is staging its annual showcase event with a fun-filled family day out in the town’s Cae Glas Park on July 5.

Youngsters and players enjoying last year’s TNS in the Park event

TNS in the Park, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation and starting at 11am, will include activities for all ages ranging from family games and activities to inflatables and the chance to meet the club mascots.

The football club’s first team players will also be on hand for photo opportunities, depending on training schedules, and there will be a school penalty shoot out competition.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation said that the penalty shoot out would give local schools the chance to win a prize.

“We are asking all children who want to take part to let school staff know in advance so that they can compete on behalf of their school. There will be a prize for the school whose pupils score the most points,” she said.

Gill explained that the family fun day was a way of highlighting the varied work of the charity throughout the area with schools, youth clubs and other organisations. It also provided a free family day of fun for all ages, and opportunities to meet some of the men’s and women’s first team players.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cae Glas Park on July 5. It coincides with Oswestry Food and Drink Festival so it means visitors can stroll around the festival and then bring their families into the park for some free fun with us,” she said.