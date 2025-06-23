Classic car owners gearing up for anticipated annual event next month

Classic car owners are gearing up to head to Shropshire for an annual motor day at Apley Farm shop to marvel at the beauty of the machines from years gone by.

More than 400 cars are expected to rev into the site, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, for the much anticipated Classic Motor Day on July 20.

The popular event started in 2013 with just one car and one go kart, but now hundreds of enthusiasts who own classic, vintage motors, motorbikes, commercial vehicles and from car clubs all attend.

Estate Director Graeme Manton, who himself owns a modern classic Jaguar F type, said it is sure to be an exciting day.

“This is one of the annual events at Apley that many people mark in their calendar very early on and really look forward to,” he said.

“The display of cars is always breathtaking, it is a wonderful sight to see them all on the lawns at Apley and the buzz around the area with so many like minded people sharing their passion is so clear.

“We’ve got the perfect ingredients for a great summer Sunday – classic vehicles of all kinds, Apley catering, local stalls, music, and much more.”

All classic motors are invited to be on display at Apley Farm Shop, with prizes awarded at 1.30 pm. The field will be open to spectators from 10 am-3 pm, and owners can register to bring their cars on the day online here.