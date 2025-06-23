Listen Live
19 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 23, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Classic car owners gearing up for anticipated annual event next month

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Classic car owners are gearing up to head to Shropshire for an annual motor day at Apley Farm shop to marvel at the beauty of the machines from years gone by.

More than 400 cars are expected to rev into the site, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, for the much anticipated Classic Motor Day on July 20.
More than 400 cars are expected to rev into the site, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, for the much anticipated Classic Motor Day on July 20.

More than 400 cars are expected to rev into the site, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, for the much anticipated Classic Motor Day on July 20.

The popular event started in 2013 with just one car and one go kart, but now hundreds of enthusiasts who own classic, vintage motors, motorbikes, commercial vehicles and from car clubs all attend.

- Advertisement -

Estate Director Graeme Manton, who himself owns a modern classic Jaguar F type, said it is sure to be an exciting day.

“This is one of the annual events at Apley that many people mark in their calendar very early on and really look forward to,” he said.

“The display of cars is always breathtaking, it is a wonderful sight to see them all on the lawns at Apley and the buzz around the area with so many like minded people sharing their passion is so clear.

“We’ve got the perfect ingredients for a great summer Sunday – classic vehicles of all kinds, Apley catering, local stalls, music, and much more.”

All classic motors are invited to be on display at Apley Farm Shop, with prizes awarded at 1.30 pm. The field will be open to spectators from 10 am-3 pm, and owners can register to bring their cars on the day online here

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP