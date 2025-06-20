Vintage bikes to descend on Shifnal for free event

Vintage motorbikes and cycles will arrive in a Shropshire town next month for a special free event.

Tony Willday and David Morris are looking forward to the event in Shifnal

The Midlands Motorcycle and Cycle Heritage Day is returning to Shifnal on Saturday July 19, in a day that celebrates British manufacturing excellence.

Organiser David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said that this was the second year the event had been held and he was expecting an interesting array of machines to be displayed in the town centre.

“The aim is to celebrate the country’s motorcycle and cycle heritage, with models ranging from very early machines right through to the very latest high tech bikes.

“It will be a free day out for families to come and learn something about their local industrial heritage as well as enjoy all that Shifnal has to offer and it will be followed the following day by the hugely popular Bike4Life event at Weston Park, so it promises to be a special weekend.

“The Shifnal Ukulele Band will be playing at 11am and representatives from the Midlands Air Ambulance will also be in attendance so it should be an informative and fun day for everyone.

“We want to thank Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council for their backing and Traffix for providing free road closure support,” he added Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said: “The first motorcycle event last year was a great success despite the inclement weather and we are expecting this one will be even better.

“We hope it will encourage visitors and locals alike to explore all our local shops and businesses and have a great free day out.”

Road closures will be in place but access for delivery and emergency vehicles will be fully safeguarded.