Explore Tanners’ historic cellars and fine wines for a great cause this autumn

Wine enthusiasts and charity supporters alike have a unique opportunity this autumn to explore the iconic cellars of Tanners Wine Merchants while supporting a vital local cause.

The wine tasting evening will benefit the 4 All Foundation. Photo: Tanners

A special wine tasting evening, benefiting the 4 All Foundation, is scheduled for Friday, September 12th, at 7 pm at the Cellars Shop in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury.

This exclusive event promises an unforgettable experience, offering personal tours of Tanners’ historic Tudor cellars, located beneath their flagship shop, which has been hailed as one of the best in the UK. Guests will have the chance to sample a diverse array of 12 wines from various regions, with Tanners’ expert staff on hand to provide insightful advice on pairings and flavor profiles.

- Advertisement -

Proceeds from both ticket sales and a raffle held during the evening will directly benefit the 4 All Foundation. This charity plays a crucial role in supporting communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin through a wide range of initiatives, including youth clubs, school partnerships, wellbeing groups, and health and wellbeing programs.

Clare Tudor, Fundraising and Partnerships Co-ordinator for 4 All Foundation, expressed her excitement for the event. “The evening is set to be truly unforgettable for guests, offering them so much more than just a wine tasting opportunity,” she said. “Being able to explore the cellars of the award-winning Tanners wine merchants is a treat in itself, and their fantastic staff will be on hand to help us all learn so much more about the wine on offer.”

Tudor emphasised the dual benefit of attending: “The added bonus, of course, is that everyone who attends will directly be supporting Shropshire’s most vulnerable communities by supporting the work 4 All Foundation undertakes focused on alleviating disadvantage and promoting health, wellbeing and education.”

Don’t miss this chance to indulge in fine wines and explore a piece of Shrewsbury’s history, all while contributing to a worthy cause.

To book your ticket for this unique event, visit bit.ly/4allwinetasting.